Chase away the Delhi team, says Udhayanidhi Stalin, ahead of TN Assembly polls

Addressing a public meeting in Ottapidaram constituency in Thoothukudi, Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, reiterated that the upcoming Assembly poll is a 'battle' between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team.

He insisted that Tamil Nadu must 'chase away' the Delhi team.

He also urged the people to reject the BJP and its allies to protect the state's self-respect. Udhayanidhi was campaigning for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam.

He also launched a scathing attack on former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for mishandling Sterlite protests and the Sathankulam custodial deaths.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the merits of the Dravidian Model government, remarking that CM Stalin had fulfilled various promises, including the free bus travel scheme for women and the morning breakfast program for school children.