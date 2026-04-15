Chase away the Delhi team, says Udhayanidhi Stalin, ahead of TN Assembly polls

Addressing a public meeting in Ottapidaram constituency in Thoothukudi, Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, reiterated that the upcoming Assembly poll is a 'battle' between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team.
He insisted that Tamil Nadu must 'chase away' the Delhi team.
He also urged the people to reject the BJP and its allies to protect the state's self-respect. Udhayanidhi was campaigning for DMK candidate M C Ramajayam.
He also launched a scathing attack on former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for mishandling Sterlite protests and the Sathankulam custodial deaths.
Meanwhile, he also highlighted the merits of the Dravidian Model government, remarking that CM Stalin had fulfilled various promises, including the free bus travel scheme for women and the morning breakfast program for school children.
He pointed out that the government recently distributed 10 lakh laptops to college students and provided a monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.
He also highlighted that during the 2023 heavy rains, the government provided Rs 6,000 in relief to each ration cardholder.
Regarding local development, Udhayanidhi credited the state government for bringing a Rs 16,000 crore investment through the VinFast electric car factory to the region and establishing a government arts college in Ottapidaram.
He further cited infrastructure projects, including the construction of 220 housing units, the desilting of the Korampallam tank, and the implementation of a Rs 515 crore combined water supply scheme for the panchayat union.
Udhayanidhi promised that if the DMK returns to power post the April 23 polls, the women's monthly assistance would be increased to Rs 2,000, and the elderly pension would also be raised to Rs 2,000. He added that the government plans to build 10 lakh houses under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme over the next five years.
Criticising the Union government, he accused it of withholding education funds and attempting to impose the three-language formula as a means of bringing Hindi into Tamil Nadu.
Later in Kovilpatti in the district, he intensified his campaign for DMK candidate Karunanidhi.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in the state would be held on April 23 and the result announced on May 4.
With inputs from PTI