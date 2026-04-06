Mamata says TN CM, Congress in tactic understanding with BJP; vows push for opposition unity

BETHUADAHARI: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP had entered into a "tacit understanding" with the Congress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, claiming that many IAS and IPS officers from West Bengal had been sent to the southern state as poll observers, hampering development work in the state.

She claimed that, though five states are going to the polls simultaneously, the Election Commission transferred around 500 officers in West Bengal in comparison to a handful in other poll-bound states.

Banerjee said she would tour the country to forge opposition unity against the saffron party after the Assembly elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Nadia district in support of party candidates, the CM claimed that several officers of the West Bengal cadre had been sent to Tamil Nadu as observers by the Election Commission following the announcement of Assembly polls.

"You (BJP) must be having some tacit understanding with the Congress and Stalin," she alleged.

"They (BJP) are placing their own officers in prominent positions in West Bengal to ensure their free movement," she claimed.

The main contest in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) -- which includes Congress, DMDK and VCK -- and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the AIADMK with BJP, PMK, AMMK and others as allies.

Asserting that the TMC will target the BJP in Delhi after winning the Assembly polls in Bengal, Banerjee said they will take along all parties for that purpose if needed.

"I will tour the country to stitch together opposition unity," she said.

The TMC supremo claimed that the voter list on which the BJP came to power in 2024 was discarded three months before the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

"You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) should resign, the home minister, the whole government should resign," Banerjee asserted.

"Keep in mind that if you don't, people will make you do so," she said.