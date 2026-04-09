PM Modi holds rallies in Bengal; says TMC made state 'factory of infiltrators for vote bank'

KOLKATA: Escalating attacks on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that "infiltrators" will have to get out of the country.

While addressing BJP election rallies in Haldia, Asansol, and Suri, the Prime Minister strongly criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress on several issues. He raised concerns about law and order, alleged infiltration leading to demographic changes, corruption, and syndicate raj. He also highlighted problems such as unemployment, the closure of industrial units, coal smuggling scam, and issues related to women’s safety.

“Infiltrators will be pushed out of the country after the BJP comes to power in Bengal,” Modi said, adding, “Trinamool Congress has made the state a factory of infiltrators for their vote bank politics. They prepare bogus documents so that the number of infiltrators can rise.”

"Youths in Bengal are being cheated on two fronts by the Trinamool Congress -- destroying the private sector and looting the governmnt posts for money," he alleged. He further said, "They arrange jobs for infiltrators even if little scopes are there."

He accused the Trinamool of following a "religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank". He slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in the state for its alleged misrule, and appealed to voters to oust the Trinamool from power in the upcoming assembly polls.

In Haldia, an industrial town in the state and a stronghold of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded by the BJP from both the Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, the Prime Minister said that the ruling government was “holding Bengal back”.

"The country is walking on the path of progress, while TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel government) is pulling Bengal back. To usher in 'Viksit Bengal', it's essential that the party is removed from power," he claimed.

"Same thing that happened in Nandigram assembly five years ago will be repeated in Bhabanipur, and with this, real change in power will take place in Bengal in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said. In the 2021 assembly elections, Adhikari had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a margin of nearly 2,000. He will fight against the TMC supremo from Bhabanipur, the hottest constituency in the state.