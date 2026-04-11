PM Modi pitches speedy implementation of CAA, UCC in Bengal; promises citizenship to Matuas, Namasudras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP will expedite the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal to grant citizenship rights to the Matua, Namasudra and other refugee communities.

The prime minister also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code to end what he called the "politics of appeasement," while asserting that the BJP would not let Bengalis become a minority in the state.

Addressing a rally at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Modi sought to reassure the Matua and Namasudra communities -- a politically influential refugee bloc concentrated in south Bengal -- that their future was protected not by the ruling Trinamool Congress but by the Constitution and the CAA.

The prime minister said a BJP government in Bengal would not only follow the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' but would also add 'Sabka Hisaab,' which means every "looter and oppressor" will be held fully accountable.

"I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families of Bengal. You are not here by the grace of any TMC leader. You are here under the protection of the Constitution," Modi said.

"Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families receive the guarantee of the Constitution (citizenship). As soon as a BJP government is formed here, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited," he said.

The pitch comes a day after the Bengal BJP, in its manifesto, promised "citizenship and rehabilitation for all Hindu refugees" -- a message aimed squarely at Matua and Namasudra voters, many of whom have complained of large-scale deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

But the prime minister paired the citizenship promise with an even sharper attack on alleged illegal immigration.

"The BJP government will free Bengal from yet another major challenge. Whoever has infiltrated India will be driven out," Modi said.

"I will tell every infiltrator to pack up their belongings. It is time to leave," he said, triggering loud cheers from the crowd.