PM Modi pitches speedy implementation of CAA, UCC in Bengal; promises citizenship to Matuas, Namasudras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP will expedite the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal to grant citizenship rights to the Matua, Namasudra and other refugee communities.
The prime minister also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code to end what he called the "politics of appeasement," while asserting that the BJP would not let Bengalis become a minority in the state.
Addressing a rally at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Modi sought to reassure the Matua and Namasudra communities -- a politically influential refugee bloc concentrated in south Bengal -- that their future was protected not by the ruling Trinamool Congress but by the Constitution and the CAA.
The prime minister said a BJP government in Bengal would not only follow the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' but would also add 'Sabka Hisaab,' which means every "looter and oppressor" will be held fully accountable.
"I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families of Bengal. You are not here by the grace of any TMC leader. You are here under the protection of the Constitution," Modi said.
"Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families receive the guarantee of the Constitution (citizenship). As soon as a BJP government is formed here, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited," he said.
The pitch comes a day after the Bengal BJP, in its manifesto, promised "citizenship and rehabilitation for all Hindu refugees" -- a message aimed squarely at Matua and Namasudra voters, many of whom have complained of large-scale deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
But the prime minister paired the citizenship promise with an even sharper attack on alleged illegal immigration.
"The BJP government will free Bengal from yet another major challenge. Whoever has infiltrated India will be driven out," Modi said.
"I will tell every infiltrator to pack up their belongings. It is time to leave," he said, triggering loud cheers from the crowd.
He warned that not only infiltrators, but also those who had "facilitated" them would face action.
In a state where refugee identity and citizenship have remained politically combustible for decades, Modi attempted to turn the issue into a referendum on trust, accusing the TMC of spreading fear among refugee families while failing to protect their interests.
Congratulating the Bengal BJP for its manifesto released a day earlier, Modi said it contained the roadmap to implement the party's six guarantees.
"The BJP has resolved to take Bengal to new heights of development. Modi's guarantee is to transform the fear of TMC's ruthless government into trust, and the entire blueprint for that change is in the BJP manifesto," he said.
Seeking to project confidence, Modi claimed the huge turnout at the rally showed that Bengal was ready for political change.
"This scene is the trailer for the results of May 4. I am witnessing your fervour, your enthusiasm, your energy and your resolve. This is the proclamation of trust triumphing over fear. Bengal is ready for change," the PM added.
Modi also cited the BJP's performance among women voters elsewhere to argue that the party was steadily moving towards victory in Bengal.
"Wherever there is heavy voting and strong participation by women, BJP-NDA has received a massive mandate. In Bengal too, BJP is steadily moving towards victory," he said.
"The 15-year rule of TMC has given nothing but fear to every citizen, every family of Bengal. This election is to eradicate the TMC's fear," he said.
Seeking to match and outbid the TMC's welfare plank, Modi repeatedly referred to what he called the BJP's "three guarantees" for women, youth and government employees.
For women, the BJP has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000.
"Bengal's sisters and daughters will be able to come and go anytime, anywhere. BJP government means complete assurance of women's safety," Modi said.
For unemployed youth, Modi promised age relaxation in government recruitment for those who had crossed the age limit because of what he described as the TMC's "misgovernance."
He also promised implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees.
The PM sought to sharpen the corruption issue as well, promising a "white paper" on what he called corruption involving TMC ministers, MLAs and syndicates.
"The BJP government will bring a white paper and give a legal account of the corruption of TMC's MLAs, ministers and syndicates," he said.
"BJP will not stop any scheme. BJP will only shut down the shop of corruption and stop TMC's loot," Modi said, accusing the ruling party of falsely claiming that welfare schemes would be discontinued if the BJP came to power.
Modi also used the rally to attack the TMC over the crisis facing potato farmers.
"TMC's deceit has ruined potato farmers. They promised to buy potatoes at MSP, but farmers' crop are rotting," he said.
Modi said Bengal's farmers would receive Rs 9,000 annually under the PM-Kisan scheme -- Rs 6,000 from the Centre and an additional Rs 3,000 from a BJP government in Bengal.
The welfare-heavy pitch was capped with a promise to roll out Ayushman Bharat in Bengal immediately after the BJP forms the government.
"On the day a BJP chief minister takes oath, the very first cabinet meeting will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.
In a separate rally at Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, Modi said the BJP's election manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, is a roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in West Bengal.
"The nation's security is of paramount importance to us. The BJP resolves to implement UCC in West Bengal to end the politics of appeasement forever," Modi said.
His remarks came a day after the state BJP, in its manifesto, promised to implement the UCC within six months if it comes to power.
Attacking the TMC, he said that the people of the state have not forgotten how the "ruling party in the state stood by the culprits of the RG Kar rape and murder incident".
Modi accused the TMC of abandoning its old slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' and instead depending on "support of infiltrators".
"TMC came to power in West Bengal with the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush'. But now it wants to form the government with the votes of infiltrators," he said.
"West Bengal will no longer tolerate this game of appeasement and vote-bank politics. We will not allow Bengalis to become a minority in the state," the prime minister said.
Calling the election a battle to preserve West Bengal's identity, Modi alleged that rapid demographic change was taking place in parts of the state.
"This election is about saving the identity of West Bengal. Demographic change has been taking place very fast in the state," he said.
Attacking the TMC on corruption, he said, "Those protecting the corrupt and looting the people will end up in jail after the BJP comes to power in West Bengal."
He alleged that "goons of the Left" have now joined the TMC and accused the ruling party in the state of emulating the CPI(M)-led previous government's 'cut and commission' politics.
"Bengal's history shows that when it resolves for change, no power in the world can stop it. Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from the British to the Congress and the Left... now it's the TMC's turn," he said.
Modi also referred to violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal this year, contrasting it with celebrations in the rest of the country.
"Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully across India, but in West Bengal, Ram Navami rallies were attacked and violence took place under the protection of the TMC," he said.
The PM also alleged that the TMC, sensing defeat in the polls, was engaging in conspiracy and spreading AI-generated videos, while urging people not to fall into this trap.
He also alleged that the future of Murshidabad's silk farmers was ruined due to the ignorance of the TMC government.
(With inputs from PTI)