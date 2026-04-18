If Mamata Banerjee remains Bengal CM, state will be taken by 'Bangladeshi Muslims': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated that if TMC's Mamata Banerjee is not removed as the CM of West Bengal, the state will be taken over by people he described as "Bangladeshi Muslims."
Addressing a poll rally in Kalimpong, Himanta accused Mamata of earmarking West Bengal's resources for "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators."
"Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes," the Assam CM alleged.
"We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us," he further said.
Himanta promised to kick out "Bangladeshi infiltrators" if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, stressing that his party's governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented the entry of "Bangladeshi Muslims" into India.
Earlier, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Assam CM for making "communally charged, inciteful and divisive" remarks against Mamata Banerjee.
Referring to the complaint, Himanta said such measures would not scare him.
The BJP leader also referred to former TMC MLA and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's attempt to build a replica of the demolished Babri Masjid in Bengal, and said that had there been such an attempt in Assam, he would have taken strict measures and put the person behind bars.
However, the TMC has demanded a probe after allegations emerged regarding Humayun Kabir's links with the BJP and its top leaders including Himanta.
In a purpoted video of Kabir that surfaced on social media earlier this month, he was heard claiming to have close ties with Himanta, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and the Prime Minister’s Office as part of an alleged multi-crore plan to divert minority votes and defeat Mamata in the polls.
(With inputs from PTI)