If Mamata Banerjee remains Bengal CM, state will be taken by 'Bangladeshi Muslims': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated that if TMC's Mamata Banerjee is not removed as the CM of West Bengal, the state will be taken over by people he described as "Bangladeshi Muslims."

Addressing a poll rally in Kalimpong, Himanta accused Mamata of earmarking West Bengal's resources for "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators."

"Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes," the Assam CM alleged.

"We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us," he further said.

Himanta promised to kick out "Bangladeshi infiltrators" if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, stressing that his party's governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented the entry of "Bangladeshi Muslims" into India.