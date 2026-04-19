Issues of anti-incumbency, corruption take back seat as SIR recasts Bengal polls as identity battle

Political analyst Suman Bhattacharya said the SIR had altered the axis of the election.

"Till November last year, this looked like a classic anti-incumbency election against the TMC. Now the question is who is a genuine voter and whose name has been deleted from the voter list. The election is now a contest between the arithmetic of deletions and the emotion they have generated," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recalibrated her campaign in the last one month.

At rally after rally, she now speaks of "rights", "identity", and "constitutional protection".

No longer content with projecting herself merely as the defender of welfare and Bengali pride, Banerjee is now positioning herself as the protector of those who fear exclusion from the electoral roll.

"This election is no longer only about winning or losing. It is about saving the names, rights and dignity of people who have suddenly been told they may not belong," TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

The TMC's new political line is blunt: if your name disappears from the roll, your citizenship comes under question.

For the BJP, the SIR has given a sharper political vocabulary to an argument it has long made -- that Bengal's electoral rolls contain "fake voters," illegal Bangladeshi migrants and infiltrators allegedly protected by the TMC.

"The earlier campaign was centred on corruption and unemployment. Those issues remain. But SIR has brought the focus back to infiltration. Genuine Hindu refugees have nothing to fear. Only bogus names and infiltrators are being removed," BJP leader Debjit Sarkar said.

The result is that the election is now being fought not merely over governance but over the definition of citizenship itself.

The Left Front said both the BJP and the TMC have found in the SIR a convenient way to move the conversation away from unemployment, inflation and corruption.

"The real issues of jobs, price rise and the collapse of institutions have not disappeared. But identity produces sharper fear and deeper polarisation. That is why both sides are talking less about employment and more about who is an outsider," CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Yet on the ground, it is clear which issue has overtaken all others.

The school jobs scam still resonates in rural and semi-urban Bengal. Unemployment and corruption still worry young and middle-class voters.

But in tea stalls, local clubs, market crossings and village squares across the state, the conversation now returns again and again to one question: whose name has disappeared? The phrase "deleted names" has become the emotional centre of the campaign.

The sharpest impact is visible in districts where identity has always carried electoral weight.