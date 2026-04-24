SC declines plea on deletion of election duty officers from West Bengal voter list

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by individuals, including 65 election duty officers, whose names were deleted from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, stating that the matter should be examined by the tribunal.

The bench refused to entertain the petitions after being heard by senior lawyer, M R Shamshad, who appeared for those persons whose names were struck off the voter list during the SIR, who told the Court on Friday that even many election duty officers found their names arbitrarily struck off the voter list without any reason.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi refused to pass any order to the authorities.

The Election duty officers moved the Supreme Court saying they themselves are not on West Bengal SIR list.

During the hearing, Shamshad said that these are 65 petitioners who are on election duty. "Their duty orders mention EPIC numbers. Now those numbers are deleted. Now the persons conducting elections cannot vote. This is on the face arbitrary. Many not given reasons," he submitted.

Hearing these submissions, the CJI, opined, please make these arguments before the appellate tribunal. Let the tribunal look into it. Appropriate orders will be passed by the tribunal.