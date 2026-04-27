High-octane poll campaign for phase-2 wraps up in Bengal amid charges, counter-charges by BJP, TMC

KOLKATA: Campaigning for the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Monday amid a fierce political battle dominated by exchanges over SIR, infiltration, corruption and unemployment, with both the BJP and the TMC making a slew of promises to voters across 142 constituencies.
During the high-octane campaign, the BJP leadership accused the ruling TMC of turning West Bengal into a haven for infiltrators, while Mamata Banerjee alleged that the saffron party was indulging in divisive politics, attempting to bifurcate the state and discouraging consumption of fish and eggs.
A total of 3,21,73,837 electors, 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third-gender voters are eligible to vote in this phase of the elections scheduled for April 29.
Polling will be held at 41,001 stations, with webcasting covering all polling stations.
The EC has put in place extensive security arrangements, deploying 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts.
A total of 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed. Officials said drones fitted with cameras are also being used to monitor the poll process.
Kolkata has the highest deployment with 273 companies of central forces.
Among the constituencies going to the polls in this phase, Bhangar has the highest number of candidates at 19, while Goghat has the lowest with five, reflecting a varied electoral contest across districts.
Key candidates in this phase include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking re-election from Bhabanipur.
She is pitted against BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari in one of the most high-profile contests of the phase.
In Kolkata Port, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim is up against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, with the minority-dominated constituency seen as crucial for the ruling party in central Kolkata.
Other important seats include Bhatpara, Jagatdal and Barrackpur, Bangaon, Dumdum, Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj, Ranaghat Uttar and Dakshin, Rashbehari, Jadavpur and Ballygunge.
Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Assam campaigned in the state, attacking the TMC over alleged deterioration in law and order, rising crimes against women, political unrest, infiltration and corruption.
Modi, who elaborately campaigned in various parts of the state ahead of the second phase, reached out to the Matua community, urging them not to be misled by what he called TMC's "lies" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and assured them that all refugees would be given permanent residency in the country.
Addressing a string of rallies over the last few days, Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it would set up a special squad to protect and stop cattle smuggling and end the alleged "goonda raj" and "syndicate raj".
"After May 5, we will form a special squad to stop cattle smuggling, protect cattle and end the cattle mafia," Shah has said, accusing Mamata Banerjee of helping smugglers.
"There will be an end to 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in the state if the BJP forms the government. Do not be afraid to come out and vote.
The Election Commission has made adequate security arrangements, and nobody will be able to prevent you from casting your vote.
Each booth has got CAPF, and in the first phase, not a single goonda of Mamata Banerjee could come out from their hiding," he said in one of the rallies.
He also attacked the TMC government, alleging failure on governance, law and order and employment fronts, and maintained that the election is crucial for making West Bengal free from terror, riots and infiltrators.
The BJP leader also alleged that a former party MLA, Humayun Kabir, was allowed to initiate construction of a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district.
Shah also assured the voters of ending the 'Bhaipo tax' after May 4, when the results of the polls would be announced.
He also promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women and unemployed youth, along with free travel for women in state transport.
Hitting back, TMC leader and party MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil its promises, including "Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually".
In one of her rallies after the first phase of polls on April 23, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that her party had crossed the 100-seat mark and expressed confidence of retaining power.
"Elections were held in 152 seats in the first phase. We have already crossed 100 seats in the first phase.Elections in the remaining 142 seats will be held on April 29.
If you all vote for us, we will get a two-thirds majority," Banerjee said at a poll rally in Bhabanipur.
Bengal recorded 93.19 per cent polling in the first phase on April 23. Banerjee has also hit out at Shah over his "hang upside down" remark against Trinamool workers after the polls, questioning the language used by a constitutional authority and saying her party would initiate legal action against him.
She also raised concerns over voter list deletions and accused the Election Commission-appointed administration of bias, warning officials against alleged excesses.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for party candidates in the state.
Veteran Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting an Assembly election after a gap of 25 years, from Baharampur seat.