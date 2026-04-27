High-octane poll campaign for phase-2 wraps up in Bengal amid charges, counter-charges by BJP, TMC

KOLKATA: Campaigning for the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Monday amid a fierce political battle dominated by exchanges over SIR, infiltration, corruption and unemployment, with both the BJP and the TMC making a slew of promises to voters across 142 constituencies.

During the high-octane campaign, the BJP leadership accused the ruling TMC of turning West Bengal into a haven for infiltrators, while Mamata Banerjee alleged that the saffron party was indulging in divisive politics, attempting to bifurcate the state and discouraging consumption of fish and eggs.

A total of 3,21,73,837 electors, 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third-gender voters are eligible to vote in this phase of the elections scheduled for April 29.

Polling will be held at 41,001 stations, with webcasting covering all polling stations.

The EC has put in place extensive security arrangements, deploying 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts.

A total of 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed. Officials said drones fitted with cameras are also being used to monitor the poll process.

Kolkata has the highest deployment with 273 companies of central forces.