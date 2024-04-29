Explainer: Dispute between PVR-INOX and Malayalam film industry over virtual print fee

Early this month, Mollywood was hit by a sudden shock when multiplex giant PVR-INOX pulled out Malayalam films from screens across the country. Though a temporary truce has been reached, the issue may crop up again. TNIE Explainer looks at the stand-off in detail.

What is the issue?

A dispute over the virtual print fee (VPF) between the leading cinema chain PVR-INOX and the Kerala Film Producers Association over the high VPF hit the headlines when PVR suddenly decided to stop the screening of Malayalam films across the country on Vishu.

The abrupt move from PVR not to screen Malayalam films came when Prithviraj-starring 'Aadujeevitham' and survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' were successfully running in theatres and Fahad Fazil's 'Aavesham', Unni Mukundan-starring 'Jai Ganesh', and Pranav-Dhyan combo's 'Varshangalkku Shesham' were set for release. Sure enough, the Malayalam film industry's revenue was badly hit by the decision.

Was there anything further?

Yes. This development was followed by the demand to screen Malayalam films at the newly launched nine screens of PVR at Forum Mall Kochi through the content provider Producer's Digital Cinema (PDC), launched by the Film Producers' Association.