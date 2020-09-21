Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. HBO's "Watchmen" led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.

ALSO READ| Emmy Awards 2020: With seven big wins, Schitt's Creek bags all major comedy sections

Cult favorite "Schitt's Creek" cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy. And among the dramas, "Succession" took home top honors for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Succession" OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Schitt's Creek" LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA): Jeremy Stron for "Succession" LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA): Zendaya for "Euphoria" SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA): Billy Crudup for "The Morning Show" SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA): Julia Garner for "Ozark" LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY): Eugene Levy for "Schitt's Creek" LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY): Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek" SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY): Daniel Levy for "Schitt's Creek" SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY): Annie Murphy for "Schitt's Creek" OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: "Watchmen" LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE): Mark Ruffalo for "I Know This Much Is True" LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE): Regina King for "Watchmen" SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for "Watchmen" SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE): Uzo Aduba for "Mrs America" OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: "Bad Education"

ALSO READ| 72nd Emmy Awards: Zendaya makes history as youngest drama-actress winner

Programs with most overall wins: