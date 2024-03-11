Da'Vine Joy Randolph: From Yale to Broadway to Oscar winner

HOLLYWOOD: A decade ago, Da'Vine Joy Randolph earned rave reviews and a Tony nomination for her work on Broadway. On Sunday, she was the toast of Hollywood, taking home an Oscar on her first nomination for best supporting actress.

Randolph shines in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers" as boarding school cook Mary Lamb, who forms an unlikely bond with ornery teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) and angsty student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) over the holidays.

The 37-year-old bested a field that included two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster ("Nyad"), Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer"), America Ferrera ("Barbie") and Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple").

"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer," a tearful Randolph told the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"And my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that."

Mary is one of the only Black faces at the New England campus where the film is set during the 1970s. She is in mourning for her son, one of the school's few Black graduates who was killed in the Vietnam War, and stuck on campus for Christmas.

One of Randolph's big moments in the movie comes when Mary unexpectedly attends a family holiday party with Paul and Angus, and cathartically unleashes some of her grief.

"I was happily surprised to see the amount of context Mary had, the emotion of a completed story arc," Randolph told the Los Angeles Times late last year.

"That might sound trivial and silly, but it's not always available, to a person of color in particular."

The Philadelphia-born actress cruised through awards season, scooping up oodles of critics' prizes, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild trophy.

"Mary, oh Mary. You have changed my life. You have made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined," she said in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.