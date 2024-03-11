From 'Batman' to best director for 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan stamps unique mark on Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD: Christopher Nolan, the indisputable Hollywood hitmaker whose ambitious and challenging blockbusters entice mainstream audiences and cult followings alike, finally confirmed his artistic pre-eminence with the Oscar-sweeping "Oppenheimer."

The British-American filmmaker -- an obsessively punctual, tea-swilling perfectionist, who is known for combining inventive, intellectual playfulness with an emphasis on realism -- was named best director at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

"Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old," Nolan told the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me."

It is the high point -- so far -- of a career that has taken Nolan from arthouse darling ("Memento") to superhero savior (the "Dark Knight" films) to rare purveyor of original sci-fi ("Inception," "Interstellar") in a market dominated by sequels.

Nolan, 53, had come close to Oscars success in the past, most notably with his stunning 2017 war epic "Dunkirk."

But the director -- sometimes dismissed by critics as a masterful technician and genre-bound filmmaker rather than a true visionary auteur -- had never won an Oscar before "Oppenheimer," which dominated Sunday's gala, taking seven statuettes overall.

Born in 1970, the son of a British advertising copywriter and an American air hostess, Nolan had a distinctly trans-Atlantic childhood.

After watching "Star Wars" and a re-release of "2001: A Space Odyssey" in theaters at the age of seven, Nolan quickly began making films on his father's old Super 8 camera.

Nolan attended an austere boarding school before studying English literature at University College London -- which he chose in part for its filmmaking facitilities.

While there, he met and ran a movie society with his future wife and producer, Emma Thomas, who he followed to Los Angeles after graduating.

Nolan came to fame at age 30 with "Memento." A fiercely intelligent and twisty avant-garde noir with the non-linear narrative that has become his hallmark, it was a festival hit and earned the director his first Oscar nomination, for its screenplay.