International Coffee Day: An ode to Lorelai Gilmore and her favourite brew

Troy Dyer's (Ethan Hawke) advice to Lelaina Pierce (Winona Ryder) in the 1994 dramedy Reality Bites is actually quite sound. Sometimes all we do need is a cup of coffee -- and a little bit of conversation. And the pop culture figure who screams 'caffeine addict' has to be Lorelai Gilmore! On International Coffee Day, let's explore why fans of this beloved beverage see a kindred soul in this iconic character from the show Gilmore Girls.

One of the best things about this brewtiful concoction is that it's the perfect stimulant for conversation. And Lorelai has plenty at her adda -- Luke's Diner. The 32-year-old single mother played by Lauren Graham lives in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, with her intellectual teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). The dramedy centres around the relationship of this mother-daughter duo who are known for their witty banter and immense love for coffee.

Lorelai's insane obsession with coffee resonates with many. Moksha Garg says her mornings cannot start without a cup of joe. "I’ve always been a coffeeholic without shame. One fictional character that I relate to for this drink is Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls. She’s THE coffee addict that I associate with in every episode. One of my fav quotes of hers is “I like coffee, only with my oxygen.” I don’t think anything else can top that," shares the Bengaluru-based writer.

My own favourite Lorelai quote is "Coffee please, and a shot of cynicism." It's a whole mood, especially in today's world with a lot of folks (myself included) being the cynics as well as mud junkies that they are. Truth be told, sometimes I start my day with a lot of groaning, whining, swearing and two cups of brew. Yes, two, one of which is usually some sort of crappy blend made by yours truly and the second is none other than my beloved filter kaapi.