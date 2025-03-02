BRIT awards 2025 pays emotional tribute to late One Direction star Liam Payne

At this year’s BRIT Awards, a heartfelt tribute was paid to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically passed away in October last year at the age of 31.
The tribute came towards the end of the ceremony, as host Jack Whitehall took a moment to remember “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.” He continued, “Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.
He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs. So tonight, we celebrate his legacy, look back, and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”
A moving video montage then played, showcasing moments from Liam’s childhood, family footage, and clips of his time with One Direction. The video, which was soundtracked to the band’s iconic hit Little Things, highlighted his rise to stardom, the group’s unforgettable journey, and Liam’s memorable moments at the BRITs. The tribute also included a powerful image of Liam meeting Queen Elizabeth II.
In a reflection from the video, Liam shared, “We always thought something amazing could happen, but never anything like this. I'm always reminding myself of where I've come from and how far I've come. It's incredible, really.”
Liam, who had won seven BRIT Awards with One Direction, including four wins in the British Video of the Year category, was also nominated for his solo work, such as his hits Strip That Down with Quavo and For You with Rita Ora. Outside of his work with the band, Liam’s legacy continued to shine brightly across the music industry, and he was also honoured during the In Memoriam segment at this year’s Grammy Awards, where Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed All My Love in his honour.
His tragic passing came after he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Toxicology results confirmed that alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants were found in his system at the time of his death. Two men, Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, were arrested in connection with the drugs found in his system.
In a statement on his death, Liam’s former bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, expressed their devastation, writing, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”
Payne’s 1D bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, wrote on X following the tribute, “It was beautiful. Miss you always, brother.”
Liam’s loss left a hole in the hearts of millions, but the memories of his music, kindness, and legacy will continue to live on.