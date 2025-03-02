BRIT awards 2025 pays emotional tribute to late One Direction star Liam Payne

At this year’s BRIT Awards, a heartfelt tribute was paid to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically passed away in October last year at the age of 31.

The tribute came towards the end of the ceremony, as host Jack Whitehall took a moment to remember “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.” He continued, “Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs. So tonight, we celebrate his legacy, look back, and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”