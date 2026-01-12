Complete list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS: The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.
Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser's second consecutive year as host.
The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.
The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood's booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.
Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Golden Globes:
Motion picture, drama
Hamnet
Motion picture, musical or comedy
One Battle After Another
Male actor, motion picture, drama
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Female actor, motion picture, drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You
Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Female supporting actor, motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Male supporting actor, motion picture
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Motion picture, non-English language
The Secret Agent, Brazil
Motion picture, animated
KPop Demon Hunters
Director, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Screenplay, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners
TV series, drama
The Pitt
TV series, musical or comedy
The Studio
Male actor, TV series, drama
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Female actor, TV series, drama
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
Adolescence
Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Male supporting actor, television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Female supporting actor, television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Original song, motion picture
"Golden" from Kpop Demon Hunters
Original score, motion picture
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Stand-up comedy performance
Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Podcast
Good Hang With Amy Poehler