Complete list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS: The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.

Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser's second consecutive year as host.

The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood's booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Golden Globes:

Motion picture, drama

Hamnet

Motion picture, musical or comedy

One Battle After Another

Male actor, motion picture, drama

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Female actor, motion picture, drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Female supporting actor, motion picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Male supporting actor, motion picture

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Motion picture, non-English language

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Motion picture, animated

KPop Demon Hunters

Director, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Cinematic and box office achievement

Sinners