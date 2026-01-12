English

Complete list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

Philip Barantini, from left, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Andy Cooper, Ashley Walters, Jeremy Kleiner, and Jack Thorne pose during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Philip Barantini, from left, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Andy Cooper, Ashley Walters, Jeremy Kleiner, and Jack Thorne pose during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo | AP)
BEVERLY HILLS: The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.

Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser's second consecutive year as host.

The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood's booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Golden Globes:

Motion picture, drama

Hamnet

Motion picture, musical or comedy

One Battle After Another

Male actor, motion picture, drama

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Female actor, motion picture, drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Female supporting actor, motion picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Male supporting actor, motion picture

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Motion picture, non-English language

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Motion picture, animated

KPop Demon Hunters

Director, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Cinematic and box office achievement

Sinners

TV series, drama

The Pitt

TV series, musical or comedy

The Studio

Male actor, TV series, drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Female actor, TV series, drama

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

Adolescence

Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Male supporting actor, television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Female supporting actor, television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Original song, motion picture

"Golden" from Kpop Demon Hunters

Original score, motion picture

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Stand-up comedy performance

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Podcast

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

