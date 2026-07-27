The Odyssey earns $87M in its second weekend, Christopher Nolan’s best second weekend yet

"The Odyssey" continued to exert a mighty hold on moviegoers in its second weekend in North American theatres, with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That's only a 30% drop from its first weekend, an incredibly modest slide for a blockbuster. It's also filmmaker Christopher Nolan's best second weekend ever, not accounting for inflation. In 2008, "The Dark Knight" earned $75.2 million in weekend two.

"That would be an impressive opening weekend for any film," said Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak's head of marketplace trends. "This is a testament to the outpouring of excitement and enthusiasm that moviegoers are having for Christopher Nolan's latest epic."

With $128.3 million from international theaters, "The Odyssey" has made an estimated $639.6 million globally. Theaters around the world are adding showtimes to try to meet the demand, Dergarabedian said.

As with last weekend, much of that sum is from premium large format screens. IMAX screens alone accounted for $48 million of the global earnings this weekend. The coveted 70 mm IMAX screens, of which there are only 41 worldwide, earned $5.2 million. Most of those showtimes are sold out through September, the company said.

There was no significant new competition this weekend or last. Regardless, the second weekend earnings is rare for a movie that opened over $100 million. For an R-rated movie, it's second only to "Deadpool & Wolverine."

But the open waters will become a little more crowded next weekend when audiences get another blockbuster option with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which shares actors Tom Holland and Zendaya with "The Odyssey." Some analysts say that "Spider-Man" could net the biggest opening weekend of the year. Still, Nolan's film will have its run of most IMAX screens for weeks to come.