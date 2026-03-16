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Complete list of 2026 Academy Awards winners

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, won best actor, earning his first Oscar. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role in Hamnet.
People look on as workers install Oscar statues Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in preparation for Sunday's 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
People look on as workers install Oscar statues Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in preparation for Sunday's 98th Academy Awards ceremony. (Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

LOS ANGELES: One Battle After Another won several awards at Sunday's Oscars, including best picture, director and the first-ever casting award.

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, won best actor, earning his first Oscar. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role in Hamnet.

Amy Madigan took home the first award of the night. She won best supporting actress for Weapons. She was the first winner announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for Sinners, which entered the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

Here is a list of winners.

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Original Song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

Original Score
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson.

Animated Film
KPop Demon Hunters

International Film
Sentimental Value, Norway

Documentary Feature
Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Best Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1

Cinematography
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Original Screenplay
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Live Action Short Film
(tie) The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms

Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Production Design
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Film Editing
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

People look on as workers install Oscar statues Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in preparation for Sunday's 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
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98th Academy Awards
98th Oscars

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