Complete list of 2026 Academy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES: One Battle After Another won several awards at Sunday's Oscars, including best picture, director and the first-ever casting award.
Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, won best actor, earning his first Oscar. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role in Hamnet.
Amy Madigan took home the first award of the night. She won best supporting actress for Weapons. She was the first winner announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night hosted by Conan O'Brien.
Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for Sinners, which entered the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.
Here is a list of winners.
Best picture
One Battle After Another
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Original Song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
Original Score
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson.
Animated Film
KPop Demon Hunters
International Film
Sentimental Value, Norway
Documentary Feature
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Best Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1
Cinematography
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Original Screenplay
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Live Action Short Film
(tie) The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva
Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Production Design
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Film Editing
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein