Complete list of 2026 Academy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES: One Battle After Another won several awards at Sunday's Oscars, including best picture, director and the first-ever casting award.

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, won best actor, earning his first Oscar. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role in Hamnet.

Amy Madigan took home the first award of the night. She won best supporting actress for Weapons. She was the first winner announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for Sinners, which entered the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

Here is a list of winners.

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

Original Score

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson.

Animated Film

KPop Demon Hunters

International Film

Sentimental Value, Norway

Documentary Feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Best Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, F1

Cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Original Screenplay

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Live Action Short Film

(tie) The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Production Design

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Film Editing

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Costume Design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein