Be kind to each other and yes, wait for me: Irrfan Khan's last message to fans

The prolific artiste, who passed away on Wednesday at a hospital here, had recorded the special message for his fans as he could not be a part of promotions of the film due to his ill health.

Published: 29th April 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Live life to the fullest and sail through tough times with a big smile' was Irrfan Khan's last message to his fans.

The prolific artiste, who passed away on Wednesday at a hospital here at the age of 54, had recorded the special message for his fans as he could not be a part of the promotions of the film due to his ill health.

"Hello brothers and sister" This is me Irrfan. "Today I'm with you but also not with you," said Irrfan.

An emotional Irrfan said 'Angrezi Medium' was a special film for him and he wanted to promote it "with as much as love as we have put in the making of it," he said about the Homi Adajania-directed movie that he shot while still under treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

"There is a saying...When life gives you lemons, you make lemonades out of it. It sounds good. But when life actually puts lemon in your hands, it becomes really tough to make lemonade," the actor had said in his deep voice.

ALSO READ | Irrfan was 'one the strongest people I knew': Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan

"But what is the choice apart from being positive in tough situations. We have made this film with the same positivity.

And I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other, and yes wait for me," he said.

"Angrezi Medium" hit the theatres in few parts of the country on March 13 and was later released digitally.

