Rhea Chakraborty not missing, hasn't got summons from Bihar police, says her lawyer

A Bihar Police team is also in Mumbai for probing the 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty's advocate on Monday refuted Bihar Polices claim that she was "missing", and said till date she has not received any summons from them in connection with the case of actor-friend Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Bihar Police last week lodged an FIR against Chakraborty for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide.

The complaint was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty and other members of her family.

The Bihar Police earlier said their team had failed to locate Chakraborty.

However, her advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "The contention of Bihar police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar police."

​ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, investigating all angles in the case: Mumbai police

Chakraborty's statement has already been recorded by the Mumbai Police, Maneshinde said.

"She has cooperated with the police as and when called, the statement said. Maneshinde in the statement reiterated that the Bihar Police do not have jurisdiction to probe the case and hence, Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai."

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

A Bihar Police team is also in Mumbai for probing the 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

