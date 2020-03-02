Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar request fans to stop fighting, say they have each others' back

Ajay and Akshay will feature in Rohit Shetty's upcoming 'Sooryavanshi', in which the former will be seen in an extended cameo as Singham.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn along with his Bollywood colleagues Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday asked his admirers and those of his "Sooryavanshi" co-star Akshay Kumar to not be at loggerheads with each other as both the actors share a warm equation off-screen, which he said, should also reflect in their fandom.

"Akshay and I are here together so we both want to tell our fanclubs that please don't fight among yourselves. We see that our fans fight with each other. So we want to say that we both have always supported each other and we have made this film with a lot of love. You all also please go and watch this film with each other," Ajay told reporters.

WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer is every masala film lover's dream

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the film.

Akshay said he shares a special bond with Ajay and revealed how he was initially supposed to make his debut in "Phool Aur Kaante", which marked the entry of Ajay in films.

"Ajay and I had started our career together. We both had fought for our debut film, 'Phool aur Kaante'. Initially, I was there but then he pushed me and got in," he quipped.

"Today we have reached this stage where we have done so many films together," the actor added.

"Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay's "Singham" and Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba".

ALSO READ: No police brutality in my film 'Sooryavanshi', says director Rohit Shetty

This is Akshay and Rohit's first project together.

Ajay said when the first "Singham" released, no one imagined the cop universe would become so huge.

"I don't think I initially thought it would turn into this huge franchise. I was amazed by the women's response for the first film. After its release, we felt the franchise could grow."

Ranveer, who was also present at the event, said sharing the frame with Ajay and Akshay was an experience of a lifetime for him.

"I'm just too excited. I've shared screen space with my idols or for Rohit sir who has this one-of-a-kind vision. I'm as excited as an audience. You'll watch this film again and again," he said.

Also featuring Katrina Kaif, the movie is slated to be released on March 24.

