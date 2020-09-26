Kangana stands with Anushka after Sunil Gavaskar's remarks but accuses actress of 'selective feminism'

By Online Desk

Kangana Ranaut criticised veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on his remarks on Anushka Sharma made during commentating on an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore but also called out Anushka's 'selective feminism'.

In a tweet, Kangana said that while it was wrong of Gavaskar to have dragged Anushka's name in his commentary, a person had to be a 'sex starved pervert' to find any such connotation in his remarks.

Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

Ranaut also accused Anushka of keeping mum when a war-of-words broke out between the 'Manikarnika' actress and Shiv Sena and terms like 'Haramkhor' were hurled at her by politician Sanjay Raut.

ALSO READ | I never blamed Anushka Sharma for Kohli's failure nor made sexist comment, clarifies Sunil Gavaskar

"#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool," Kangana wrote.

Anushka Sharma, who in the past too, has faced unnecessary flak for her then-boyfriend and now-husband Virat Kohli's on-field performance, had taken to Instagram to express her displeasure over the 'distasteful' remarks made by Gavaskar who has since clarified that his statements were not intended to be 'sexist'.

Ranaut on the other hand, has been making headlines for her stance against the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, 'movie mafia' and tiff with Maharashtra's ruling party, especially since a portion of her house was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.