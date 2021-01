'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot, shares pictures with wife Alicia

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has announced he has tied the knot with partner, Alicia Zafar.

The 38-year-old director took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple embracing each other.

"1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face. I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life," Zafar wrote.

The post comes a day after the "Sultan" director shared a close-up picture of the couple holding hands, writing, "Bismillah".

Friends and colleagues from the industry, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Tisca Chopra, Disha Patani among others congratulated the couple.

ALSO READ | Ali Abbas Zafar on not having 'baggage of box office' with 'Tandav': Was more fearless on OTT

Zafar's close friend and longtime collaborator actor Katrina Kaif also commented on his picture.

"Congratulations to you both," wrote Kaif, who has worked with him in "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat".

On the work front, Zafar is awaiting the release of his digital debut, "Tandav".

The Saif Ali Khan-led political drama is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.