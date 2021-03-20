Spicejet's honour leaves 'Saviour' Sonu Sood touched and nostalgic

By Online Desk

The philanthropic work done by actor Sonu Sood is no secret and the impact it had on the lives of countless people suffering during coronavirus lockdown was appreciated by all.

Taking it a step further, private airline Spicejet paid their tributes to the actor by dedicating a flight with a picture and the slogan, "A salute to the star."

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

Reacting to the gesture, the actor wrote, "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more."

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

The gesture by the airlines also won the appreciation of celebrities and fans alike.

During the lockdown, Sood helped thousands of migrant labourers reach home, paid the loans of farmers and tackled various other problems. Later, the actor also gave a glimpse to the number of 'HELP' mails he receives explaining his inability to answer everyone.

Sood, who also got UN honour for his service, wrote about his experiences in his memoir 'I Am No Messiah'.

Here are some of the reactions to this salute by Spicejet:

Wow Sonu! This is just amazing. Big salute to all the fabulous work you have done and continue to do. @SonuSood #proudfriend pic.twitter.com/U0uwu61Qdo — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 20, 2021