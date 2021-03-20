STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Spicejet's honour leaves 'Saviour' Sonu Sood touched and nostalgic

During the lockdown, Sood helped thousands of migrant labourers reach home, paid the loans of farmers and tackled various other problems.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Spicejet paid their tributes to Sonu Sood by dedicating a flight with a picture and slogan.

Spicejet paid their tributes to Sonu Sood by dedicating a flight with a picture and slogan. (Photo | Twitter/@SonuSood)

By Online Desk

The philanthropic work done by actor Sonu Sood is no secret and the impact it had on the lives of countless people suffering during coronavirus lockdown was appreciated by all.

Taking it a step further, private airline Spicejet paid their tributes to the actor by dedicating a flight with a picture and the slogan, "A salute to the star."

Reacting to the gesture, the actor wrote, "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.  Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more."

The gesture by the airlines also won the appreciation of celebrities and fans alike.  

During the lockdown, Sood helped thousands of migrant labourers reach home, paid the loans of farmers and tackled various other problems. Later, the actor also gave a glimpse to the number of 'HELP' mails he receives explaining his inability to answer everyone.

Sood, who also got UN honour for his service, wrote about his experiences in his memoir 'I Am No Messiah'.

Here are some of the reactions to this salute by Spicejet:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Sonu Sood Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp