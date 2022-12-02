'I'm going to do action films for the next 10 years': Shah Rukh Khan

By IANS

We recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival. On the eve of the second edition of the festival in Jeddah, Shah Rukh spoke about his first experience of shooting in Saudi Arabia with Dunki, his upcoming actioner Pathaan and why he believes there will always be a place for theatrical releases in the ever-changing content landscape.

Shah Rukh had recently wrapped Dunki, which he describes as "a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It's a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," SRK said about the Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy.

Speaking about his experience of shooting in the country and its burgeoning film industry, SRK said he felt encouraged by the will of the local industry to build and grow.

"Whenever you start shooting in a country that is not used to making films, you have some teething problems, so I went back to the Ministry and we spoke to them once on the phone and they were so kind," said SRK. "I think the nicest part is that they want to do it. When you are trying to make films, I think half the battle is won if you just want to do it."

WATCH | Pathaan teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan is back in a relentless action bonanza

Next year will see the release of Pathaan, his first film in four years, which also marks the actor's first step into the action arena. His hiatus, he said, was kickstarted by his desire to be more available for his children and, with his eldest two children in college in America, his constant filming schedule made it difficult for him to drop everything and visit them. Soon after, Covid hit, compounding the actor's hiatus, and then he signed on to star in the spy actioner Pathaan.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has Tom Cruise connection

"I've never done an action film," he said. "I've done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I'm going to do action films."

Speaking about the change in the theatrical landscape since the advent of streaming, Shah Rukh said that "human beings by nature are social creatures" and there would always be a place for theatres. He also audiences to refrain from watching movies on phones, "They're too small."

We recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival. On the eve of the second edition of the festival in Jeddah, Shah Rukh spoke about his first experience of shooting in Saudi Arabia with Dunki, his upcoming actioner Pathaan and why he believes there will always be a place for theatrical releases in the ever-changing content landscape. Shah Rukh had recently wrapped Dunki, which he describes as "a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It's a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," SRK said about the Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy. Speaking about his experience of shooting in the country and its burgeoning film industry, SRK said he felt encouraged by the will of the local industry to build and grow. Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/VGAzfp152s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2022 "Whenever you start shooting in a country that is not used to making films, you have some teething problems, so I went back to the Ministry and we spoke to them once on the phone and they were so kind," said SRK. "I think the nicest part is that they want to do it. When you are trying to make films, I think half the battle is won if you just want to do it." WATCH | Pathaan teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan is back in a relentless action bonanza Next year will see the release of Pathaan, his first film in four years, which also marks the actor's first step into the action arena. His hiatus, he said, was kickstarted by his desire to be more available for his children and, with his eldest two children in college in America, his constant filming schedule made it difficult for him to drop everything and visit them. Soon after, Covid hit, compounding the actor's hiatus, and then he signed on to star in the spy actioner Pathaan. ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has Tom Cruise connection "I've never done an action film," he said. "I've done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I'm going to do action films." Speaking about the change in the theatrical landscape since the advent of streaming, Shah Rukh said that "human beings by nature are social creatures" and there would always be a place for theatres. He also audiences to refrain from watching movies on phones, "They're too small."