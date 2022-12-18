Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana seeks nod to shoot 'Emergency' inside Parliament premises, likely to be disallowed

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975, in the movie.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in her next project 'Emergency'.(Photo | Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in her next project 'Emergency'.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has sought permission from the Lok Sabha Secretariat for shooting her upcoming film "Emergency" inside Parliament premises, sources said on Sunday.

Her letter is under consideration but she is unlikely to be granted permission, they said.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ranaut has requested that she be allowed to shoot the film based on the Emergency inside the Parliament premises, they said.

Normally, private entities are not granted permission for shooting or doing videography inside the Parliament premises. If it is being done for any official or government work, then it is a different case, sources told PTI.

Mainly state broadcaster Doordarshan and Sansad TV are allowed to shoot programmes or events inside Parliament, they said.

There is no precedent of permission being given to a private party for shooting inside Parliament for private work, they added.

READ HERE | Keen to fight 2024 polls from Mandi, says Kangana Ranaut

Shooting for "Emergency" commenced in June this year.

The film is directed, produced and written by Ranaut. She is also playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975, in the movie.

"Emergency" is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. "'Emergency' reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story," Ranaut had said in a statement.

She had said she was fascinated by the power dynamics that came into play at the time.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. During the 21-month period, the fundamental rights of the people were put under strict curbs.

After lifting the Emergency, Gandhi called for Lok Sabha elections, in which her Congress party was handed a crushing defeat -- its first-ever since the country's independence in 1947 -- by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut starts filming for 'Chandramukhi 2' with Raghava Lawrence

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Emergency Parliament Indira Gandhi
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp