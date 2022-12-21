'Repeat value of a film biggest gift for me', says Kiara Advani 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The repeat viewing of a film is the "biggest gift" an artist can receive, says actor Kiara Advani, who believes the sole intent behind a movie is entertainment The 31-year-old actor, who had three releases in this year "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", "Jugjugg Jeeyo" and "Govinda Naam Mera", said she aims to do films that connect with people.

"We don't make the film for ourselves but for the audience. We want them to love it and want each one of them to come out smiling, happy and entertained. We just want you to watch it again and again. If a film has a repeat value, then, for me that's the biggest gift ever," Advani said.

Her latest "Govinda Naam Mera" is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the actor said she is nervous before the release of every film irrespective of the medium.

"Whether it's a theatrical or digital release. Even while putting up the trailer, there are little butterflies that whether people will like it or not. The first verdict comes from there. The next two weeks are kind of chill. You are promoting, laughing, and remembering how amazing it was shooting together," she added.

Calling herself a director's actor, Advani said she surrendered to filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's vision for "Govinda Naam Mera", also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

"As an actor, I'm always trying to understand my director's vision. Eventually, it's this one person's vision. Films are a director's medium, whereas theatre is an actor's medium. So, you have to be in sync with your director," she said.

Advani's upcoming films include the Hindi film "Satyaprem Ki Katha", which reunites the actor with her "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Kartik Aaryan, and an untitled Telugu movie with Ram Charan, with whom she previously worked in "Vinaya Vidheya Rama".

