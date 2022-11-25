Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon criticise Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet 

Richa Chadha issued an apology on social media and said she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon

Actors Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey are the latest cine personalities to criticise Richa Chadha over her comment on the 2020 deadly Galwan Valley clash.

Chadha, in her now-deleted tweet, had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This led to a severe backlash on Twitter with many criticising her for "mocking the sacrifice" of the Indian army.

Kher, 67, shared a screenshot of Chadha's post on his Twitter account and called it "shameful".

"Trying to become popular among some people by doing evil to the country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honour of the army at stake. What can be more shameful than this," the veteran actor wrote.

Menon said people must not forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and should be respectful towards them.

"Our brave men and women in uniform put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe & secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! Vande Mataram," the actor tweeted.

Shorey said it is incorrect to take a jibe at the armed forces to just please a few politicians.

"Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their 'intellectual' cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans," he said.

On Thursday evening, superstar Akshay Kumar said he was saddened by Chadha's statement and said the contribution of India's armed forces should not be overlooked.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," the 55-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

Chadha issued an apology on social media and said she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

She also detailed her family's contribution towards the country's armed forces, saying her maternal grandfather, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, took a bullet in his leg during the India-China War of 1962, and her maternal uncle served as a paratrooper.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashok Pandit said he has filed a complaint against Chadha for mocking the soldiers.

"I filed a police complaint against actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Mumbai). Nobody has a right to mock our soldiers. I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against her as per the law of the land. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis," Pandit said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher Kay Kay Menon
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp