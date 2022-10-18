Kartik Aaryan flags off cyclothon ride for breast cancer awareness

By Express News Service

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently flagged off a cyclothon ride event to beat breast cancer held at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The cyclothon aims to to strengthen the cause of creating awareness about breast cancer in the masses. Kartik was seen raising the flag and interacting with youngsters at the Nanavati hospital.

The actor to the stage and said, “I am excited to see you guys here being a part of this breast cancer awareness campaign and celebrating the month of breast cancer awareness. I am so happy to see this. I am so glad that I am associated with this campaign that Nanavati Hospital initiated.”

Taking to social media, Kartik wrote, “Breast Cancer Awareness. Early Diagnosis Saves Lives. Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Last year, Kartik had attended a private event as a chief guest for cancer prevention where he felicitated survivors which also included his mother. Kartik’s upcoming films are Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Aashiqui 3.

Breast Cancer Awareness

‘Early Diagnosis Saves Lives’

Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness pic.twitter.com/8hlsYS63BB — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 16, 2022

