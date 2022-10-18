Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan flags off cyclothon ride for breast cancer awareness

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently flagged off a cyclothon ride event to beat breast cancer held at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Published: 18th October 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

By Express News Service

The actor to the stage and said, “I am excited to see you guys here being a part of this breast cancer awareness campaign and celebrating the month of breast cancer awareness. I am so happy to see this. I am so glad that I am associated with this campaign that Nanavati Hospital initiated.”

Taking to social media, Kartik wrote, “Breast Cancer Awareness. Early Diagnosis Saves Lives. Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Last year, Kartik had attended a private event as a chief guest for cancer prevention where he felicitated survivors which also included his mother. Kartik’s upcoming films are Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Aashiqui 3.

Comments

