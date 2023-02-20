Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch SRK's 'Pathaan'
A clip shared by celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Abdu all excited and dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in the theatre.
Published: 20th February 2023 12:18 PM | Last Updated: 20th February 2023 12:22 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik booked an entire cinema hall in Mumbai to watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer 'Pathaan'.
A clip shared by celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Abdu all excited and dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in the theatre. He even did the hook step from the number picturised on SRK and Deepika Padukone.
He was heard saying: "Shah Rukh Sir we want to meet you, only you. We booked the whole cinema to watch Pathaan, for dancing, masti... Bohut maza hai bro."
ALSO READ | SRK, Salman on their iconic 'Pathaan' team-up: It’s for the fans
Abdu is all set to make a debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He is just 19, and is a sensation on social media. He has also lent his vocal prowess for his numbers such as 'Chota bhaijaan' and 'Pyaar'.
ALSO READ | Magic of cinema happens without planning: 'Pathaan' writer Sridhar Raghavan