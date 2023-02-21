Home Entertainment Hindi

Will Aditya Chopra merge 'Dhoom' franchise with YRF's Spy Universe?

Will Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan all come together?

Published: 21st February 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dhoom'; Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in 'Pathaan'.

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dhoom'; Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in 'Pathaan'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid Pathaan's mega success, reports surfaced online claiming that Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra is considering merging the Dhoom universe and Spy universe.

Refuting such rumours, a source close to the production banner said, "Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IPs (intellectual properties) in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both these IPs, will never merge the two because he would want to grow them separately."

"YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes. They can't come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IPs in the years to come," the source informed.

The source said that there is no truth to the reports. "So, no you won't see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story-wise also it doesn't make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit (played by Abhishek Bachchan) will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa," the source added.

ALSO READ | 'Pathaan' movie review: A sprightly, entertaining comeback from SRK

Dhoom was released in 2004. Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen played important parts in the film which was later expanded into a franchise with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra's characters remaining constant. Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played antagonists in Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 respectively.

Salman Khan recently made a special appearance in Pathaan, reprising his role of spy hero, Tiger. The cameo set rise to social media speculation about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the upcoming film Tiger 3 along with Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir from War.

(With online desk inputs)

