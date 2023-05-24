Condolences pour in as actor Nitesh Pandey of 'Anupamaa' fame dies of cardiac arrest at 51

By Express News Service

Nitesh Pandey, known for his work in films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) and recently Badhaai Do (2022), passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 51.

The actor was last seen in the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the TV show Anupamaa.

As per reports, Nitesh passed away in Maharashtra's Igatpuri where he had gone for a shoot.

The actor, who had worked in television for 25 years, started doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he acted in the TV serial Tejas in which he played a detective.

He also worked in shows like Manzilein Apani Apani (2001), Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani (2002-2006), Saaya (1998) and Justajoo (2002).

He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s amusing secretary in the film Om Shanti Om and also played a part in Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

He also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.

He was last seen in the TV shows Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Nitesh hailed from Almora in Uttarakhand. He married actor Arpita Pandey in 2003. They met on 'Justajoo' sets. Earlier, he was married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.

Colleagues of Nitesh Pandey have tweeted their condolences:

Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.#AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay#NiteshPandey — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2023

Heart broken, in shock and dismayed.. RIP my dear brother Nitesh Pandey .. your cheery disposition and ready laughter is required more in the heavens I guess . The deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/ccT8PUwhj3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Lost a friend and a genuinely lovely person today. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing #niteshpandey

We spoke a few days ago and you said "Let's meet Ashwin...Nahin toh zindagi bhar phone par baat karenge"

I guess we won't now.

Travel to the other side in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/hytRKyW5XI — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) May 24, 2023

Got a chance to work with #NiteshPandey first years back on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and recently again on Gyaarah Gyaarah. Effortless actor and an affable person. Truly shocked by his passing. Been thinking about the time I spent with him on shoot. Will miss him. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) May 24, 2023

I can't belive this that #NiteshPandey sir is no more, this pic will always remain in our sweet memories, RIP in our memories forever #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/aVzc9kwaeD — Isha (@Isha56789) May 24, 2023

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

(With online desk inputs)

