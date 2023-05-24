Home Entertainment Hindi

Condolences pour in as actor Nitesh Pandey of 'Anupamaa' fame dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Pandey played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s amusing secretary in the film Om Shanti Om and also played a part in Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Published: 24th May 2023 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

V actor Nitesh Pandey

Actor Nitesh Pandey. (Photos | Nitesh Pandey Twitter)

By Express News Service

Nitesh Pandey, known for his work in films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) and recently Badhaai Do (2022), passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 51. 

The actor was last seen in the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the TV show Anupamaa.

As per reports, Nitesh passed away in Maharashtra's Igatpuri where he had gone for a shoot.  

The actor, who had worked in television for 25 years, started doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he acted in the TV serial Tejas in which he played a detective.

He also worked in shows like Manzilein Apani Apani (2001), Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani (2002-2006), Saaya (1998) and Justajoo (2002). 

He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s amusing secretary in the film Om Shanti Om and also played a part in Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

He also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.

He was last seen in the TV shows Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Nitesh hailed from Almora in Uttarakhand. He married actor Arpita Pandey in 2003. They met on 'Justajoo' sets. Earlier, he was married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.

Colleagues of Nitesh Pandey have tweeted their condolences:

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

(With online desk inputs)

