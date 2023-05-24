TV actors mourn as 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident at 32

By PTI

SHIMLA: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for TV series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2", has died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. She was 32.

Upadhyaya died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu district. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve.

"Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to civil hospital Banjar where the doctors declared her dead," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.

Some news reports said that she was travelling along with her fiance.

The body of the deceased was handed over to her brother Ankit Upadhyaya after postmortem. Her family stays in Chandigarh.

The driver of the car survived the crash with minor injuries.

A case of rash and negligent driving endangering life has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Om Shanti #VaibhaviUpadhyaya the actress I worked with in our Amazon Mini TV series Please Find Attached is no more. It was a tragic car accident. We had good time on shoot days and the series premiere evening. We lost a lovely person and a very talented actress. pic.twitter.com/pd852KyEYW — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) May 23, 2023

Producer-actor JD Majethia shared the news of the actor's death on his Instagram story: "Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay very popularly known as " jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north and the family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi," he wrote.

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

On "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", Upadhyaya starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Her fiery character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations.

Upadhyaya's Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase "Khot nat kehti" (I don't lie) and for standing up to family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).

"Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai" cast members also paid tributes to the late actor on social media.

Satish Shah, who played the Sarabhai family patriarch Indravadan, remembered Upadhyaya as "a fine actor and a colleague". "The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.

"Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away," wrote the show's actor-director Deven Bhojani on Twitter.

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha in "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", said she was shocked to know about Upadhyaya's demise. "Gone too soon Vaibhavi.." wrote the "Anupamaa" star on her Instagram Stories alongside a still of the late actor from their show. "Can't believe this," Ganguly captioned another picture of Upadhyaya.

Sumeet Raghvan said he was in a state of shock. "Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya Om Shanti," tweeted the actor, who played Sahil in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai".

Upadhyaya's acting credits also include the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" and TV shows such as "CID" and "Adaalat".

(With online desk inputs)

