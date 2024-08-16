'Stree 2' box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 50 cr, breaks Bollywood's Day 1 record of 2024

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's much-anticipated comedy horror, Stree 2 made an impressive debut at the box office on Thursday (Independence Day), exceeding all expectations.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded a massive Rs 54.35 crore, thus outpacing Kalki 2898 AD in its Hindi release and becoming the biggest opener this year.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is a sequel to the 2018 comedy horror flick Stree. Featuring a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, Stree 2 opened to positive reviews.