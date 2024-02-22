'Was waiting to explore horror genre again', says Ajay Devgn on 'Shaitaan'

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday said horror and supernatural stories are among his favourite genres and he is thrilled to explore it again in "Shaitaan" after the success of his 2003 hit "Bhoot".

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Shaitaan" is described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic.

"It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did 'Bhoot' we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre," Devgn said at the trailer launch event of "Shaitaan".

The film also features south star Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film "Vash", which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Devgn said he liked the basic story of the original film and decided to make it in Hindi