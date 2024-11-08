Ananya Panday wears mother's 21-yr-old suit by Rohit Bal in tribute to late designer

NEW DELHI: Actor Ananya Panday, who walked the ramp for Rohit Bal's last fashion show, paid tribute to the late designer by wearing a suit that he designed for her mother 21 years ago.

One of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Bal died on November 2 at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack weeks after showcasing his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale with Panday as his showstopper. He was 63.

Panday shared pictures from her cousin's wedding festivities where she wore a sea blue salwar suit that originally belonged to her mother Bhavana Pandey.

"BRIDEEEEEE @deeyashroff Obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani. Also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! (sic)" she captioned her photos.