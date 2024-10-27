Salman Khan to perform at 'Da-bangg Tour' in Dubai amid death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is set to perform at the "Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded" in Dubai on December 7.

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, shared the announcement on his official X page.

"DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024 #SonakshiSinha @Asli_Jacqueline @DishPatani @tamannaahspeaks @PDdancing @ManishPaul03 @WhoSunilGrover @GillAastha @patel_jordy @theJAEvents @SohailKhan #AdilJagmagia #SohailKhanEntertainment," Khan wrote on the microblogging site.