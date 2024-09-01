Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release date postponed

Kangana Ranaut has revealed earlier that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Friday, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Despite earlier reports suggesting that 'Emergency' had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

Recently, actor and director Divya Khossla reacted to the ongoing controversy of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on Saturday night, Divya said, "I think it takes a lot of hard work to make a film. It's not an easy job. Kangana has acted and directed the film. So, hats off to her."

Earlier also the release date of the movie was postponed due to Kangana's fervent campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Instagram, the makers of 'Emergency' shared a heartfelt poster expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut.