Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' all set for theatrical release in Japan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed 2024 film 'Laapataa Ladies' is going places and quite literally. The film has gained significant popularity since its debut on Netflix, becoming a fan favourite amongst cinephiles. Now, it is all set set to release in Japan!

Rao announced this on Instagram while sharing a trailer of the film in Japanese. Along with the video, she wrote, "Laapataa Ladies will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024! We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu!"

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, the film is set in rural India and revolves around two new brides who get swapped during a train journey, leading to a complex yet funny situation.

The comedy-drama challenges patriarchy while using satire as a narrative tool. It also opened to largely positive reviews from film critics.

The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

Earlier, the 2024 film was screened at the Supreme Court. The screening was held as part of a gender sensitization program and was attended by judges of the apex court.