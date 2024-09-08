CBFC has finally given certificate to Kangana's 'Emergency' with cuts

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had finally given a ‘UA’ certificate to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' on the condition that the filmmakers make three cuts and provide factual sources for controversial historical statements in the film.
Among the cuts, the CBFC had suggested the filmmakers to delete or replace certain visuals in a scene depicting Pakistani soldiers attacking Bangladeshi refugees, specifically, a soldier smashing an infant’s head and another scene where three women are beheaded.
Additionally, the committee had asked the filmmakers to replace an expletive shouted by someone from the crowd in response to the death of a leader in the film. They have also asked for a change to the surname of a family mentioned in a line.
The filmmakers were also asked to provide correct information for a line said by an actor playing the character Nixon, that made disparaging references to Indian women.
They had also requested sources for all research references and statistical data mentioned in the film, including information on Bangladeshi refugees, details of court judgments, and permissions for the use of archival footage of 'Operation Bluestar.'
Emergency, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was scheduled for a September 6 release after multiple delays. This movie is also directed, written and co-produced by Ranaut.
The filmmakers had received an email on August 29, stating that the movie had been granted certification. However, no certificate was issued thereby prompting them to approach the Bombay High Court.
Emergency is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.