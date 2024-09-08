CBFC has finally given certificate to Kangana's 'Emergency' with cuts

Additionally, the committee had asked the filmmakers to replace an expletive shouted by someone from the crowd in response to the death of a leader in the film. They have also asked for a change to the surname of a family mentioned in a line.

The filmmakers were also asked to provide correct information for a line said by an actor playing the character Nixon, that made disparaging references to Indian women.

They had also requested sources for all research references and statistical data mentioned in the film, including information on Bangladeshi refugees, details of court judgments, and permissions for the use of archival footage of 'Operation Bluestar.'

Emergency, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was scheduled for a September 6 release after multiple delays. This movie is also directed, written and co-produced by Ranaut.