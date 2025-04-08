'Don't take away the story from the storyteller' Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence about India's got latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija, a social media influencer and actress, has shared her first post in two months, following the controversy surrounding the India’s Got Latent episode in February. The post, shared on April 8, includes disturbing screenshots of hate messages, acid attack threats, rape threats, and death threats she received. The first slide of the post carries a trigger warning, stating that it contains mentions of these harmful topics. The following slides are filled with cruel comments such as "Ghatiya ladki," "Do you have no shame?", and "Attention seeking behaviour," highlighting the intense abuse she has faced.
In her caption, Apoorva revealed that the shared messages were only a fraction of what she had been subjected to, saying, "And that’s not even 1%." In a follow-up post, she shared a powerful message that read, "Don’t take away the story from the storyteller."
Apoorva, also known as The Rebel Kid, was thrust into the spotlight after appearing on India’s Got Latent with fellow influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani. During the show, a comment she made, coupled with Ranveer's inappropriate remarks about parents and sex, caused a massive uproar.
The episode sparked multiple FIRs and serious legal action, with accusations against Apoorva for making offensive comments. The National Commission for Women also took note of the controversy, summoning those involved.
Amid the backlash, Apoorva deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone, leaving her followers concerned about her wellbeing. However, her recent posts show that she is finding the strength to return to social media and speak out about the abuse she endured.
Her supporters have rallied behind her, with many commenting messages of encouragement, urging her to continue sharing her story. One fan said, "We don't deserve the story, but you deserve the love," while another commented, "Imagine trolling a woman for taking a stand for herself."
Despite the hatred, Apoorva's return to Instagram marks a powerful moment of resilience, reminding her followers that she will not be silenced.