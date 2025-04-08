'Don't take away the story from the storyteller' Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence about India's got latent controversy

In her caption, Apoorva revealed that the shared messages were only a fraction of what she had been subjected to, saying, "And that’s not even 1%." In a follow-up post, she shared a powerful message that read, "Don’t take away the story from the storyteller."

Apoorva, also known as The Rebel Kid, was thrust into the spotlight after appearing on India’s Got Latent with fellow influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani. During the show, a comment she made, coupled with Ranveer's inappropriate remarks about parents and sex, caused a massive uproar.

The episode sparked multiple FIRs and serious legal action, with accusations against Apoorva for making offensive comments. The National Commission for Women also took note of the controversy, summoning those involved.