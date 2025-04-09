Kunal Kamra rejects Bigg Boss offer, hilariously prefers checking into a mental hospital

Comedian Kunal Kamra has recently made headlines after revealing that he was approached to appear in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. However, Kamra rejected the offer outright, sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the show's casting director on his Instagram Stories.

The casting director had reached out to Kamra, saying, “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”

Kamra, however, had a sharp response, saying, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…” While it’s unclear whether he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 or Bigg Boss 19, his response has sparked reactions across social media.