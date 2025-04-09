Kunal Kamra rejects Bigg Boss offer, hilariously prefers checking into a mental hospital

Comedian Kunal Kamra has recently made headlines after revealing that he was approached to appear in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. However, Kamra rejected the offer outright, sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the show's casting director on his Instagram Stories.
The casting director had reached out to Kamra, saying, “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”
Kamra, however, had a sharp response, saying, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…” While it’s unclear whether he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 or Bigg Boss 19, his response has sparked reactions across social media.
This news comes shortly after Kamra made accusations against BookMyShow, claiming that the ticketing platform removed his shows due to political pressure. He shared his thoughts on Twitter, stating, “Without the state’s cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses wouldn’t be possible. I understand that BookMyShow needs to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, but by preventing me from listing my shows, you've effectively blocked me from reaching my audience.”
In response, BookMyShow stated, “BookMyShow is a platform to facilitate ticket sales and operates with neutrality, in compliance with the laws of India. It is the organiser’s or venue’s decision to list or delist their shows.”
Kamra is also in the news for his parody of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Recently, the Madras High Court granted him interim protection from arrest, as he had skipped multiple summons from the Mumbai Police. Kamra has now approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the cancellation of the cases against him, arguing that they violate his fundamental rights to freedom of expression and life under the Indian Constitution.