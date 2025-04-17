Anurag Kashyap slams protests around 'Phule'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday criticised the protests around the film "Phule", a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, questioning why films depicting caste issues get banned in India.

The director also criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for modifications suggested to "Phule".

The biopic, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the roles of the reformist couple, was set for release last week but it will now arrive in theatres on April 25.

After the trailer of "Phule" was unveiled online on April 10, some members from the Brahmin community raised objections stating that they've been portrayed in poor light.

In a series of post on Instagram, Kashyap said the very first play of his career was based on the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule.

"If casteism didn't exist in this country, why did they need to fight against it?"