Maddock Films announce 'Stree 3', 'Munjya 2', four more horror-comedy movies in pipeline

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock has announced a slate of new and returning titles in his ambitious horror-comedy universe including Stree 3, Munjya 2, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda and Pehla Mahayudh.

The announcement comes days after Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for Thama, the latest chapter in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.

The actor will be essaying the role of a vampire in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama is the first movie to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 from the production banner's slate, followed by Shakti Shalini on December 31.

Every year there will be two movie releases.

Bhediya 2 and Chamunda will arrive in theatres in 2026 on August 14 and December 4, respectively.

Fan-favourites Stree 3 and Mahamunjya will release on August 13 and December 24 in 2027.

The production banner is also coming up with Doosra Mahayudh.