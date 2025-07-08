Jr NTR wraps shooting for 'War 2', praises Hrithik Roshan

RRR star Jr NTR on Monday (July 7) announced that he has wrapped shooting for his much-awaited Hindi spy action thriller, War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to release in theatres on August 14.
NTR, while announcing the news on his X handle, praised his co-star Hrithik, stating, “It’s always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2. Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. (sic)“ he wrote.
War 2, a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, is set to feature an epic face-off between Hrithik’s character, Kabir, and NTR’s mystery antagonist. A previously released teaser showed glimpses of fight sequences on a train, plane, boats and inside an ice cave — all of which promise a high-octane spy action film on cards.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the first War film released in 2019 also featured Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor. It’s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.
Featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, War 2 has a story written by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay written by Shridhar Raghavan. With music scored by Pritam, the film has cinematography by Benjamin Jasper and editing by Aarif Sheikh. Chopra produced the film under his Yash Raj Films banner.
Notably, War 2 is all set to release on August 14 and is set to clash with clash with Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth’s action drama with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is also set to release on the same day. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan among others. Aamir Khan also appears in a special cameo.