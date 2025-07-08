Jr NTR wraps shooting for 'War 2', praises Hrithik Roshan

RRR star Jr NTR on Monday (July 7) announced that he has wrapped shooting for his much-awaited Hindi spy action thriller, War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to release in theatres on August 14.

NTR, while announcing the news on his X handle, praised his co-star Hrithik, stating, “It’s always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2. Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. (sic)“ he wrote.