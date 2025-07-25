'Saiyaara' set to enter Rs 200 crore club, crosses Rs 172.5 crore in seven days

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara continues its impressive run at the domestic box office, earning ₹18.75 crore on Day 7 and taking its total collection to ₹172.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While this marks the film’s first sub-₹20 crore day since release, the numbers remain robust and indicate another strong weekend ahead, especially with no major releases on the horizon.
Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged love story between aspiring musician Krish Kapoor and shy writer Vaani Batra. The film has maintained solid occupancy rates across the board, with average figures for Day 7 hitting 31.43%. Notably, night shows recorded a peak occupancy of 40.08%.
With this performance, Saiyaara has now overtaken Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (₹164.74 crore) and is poised to surpass Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (₹179.3 crore) in the coming days. The next milestone would be Housefull 5 (₹198.41 crore), which Saiyaara is likely to challenge over the weekend.
The film’s earnings so far are:
Day 1: ₹21.5 crore
Day 2: ₹26 crore
Day 3: ₹35.75 crore
Day 4: ₹24 crore
Day 5: ₹25 crore
Day 6: ₹21.5 crore
Day 7: ₹18.75 crore
The romantic drama has already outperformed recent releases such as Kesari 2 and Metro In Dino, and even surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Karan Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (₹153.55 crore). For lead actor Ahaan Panday, this record-breaking debut puts him in the league of the most successful newcomers since Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.
On Thursday, director Mohit Suri took to social media platform X to express his appreciation for filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, writing:
“Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do — to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!”
Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara is proving that compelling storytelling, authentic emotion, and strategic promotion can still triumph at the box office, even without established stars or franchise backing.