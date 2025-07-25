'Saiyaara' set to enter Rs 200 crore club, crosses Rs 172.5 crore in seven days

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara continues its impressive run at the domestic box office, earning ₹18.75 crore on Day 7 and taking its total collection to ₹172.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While this marks the film’s first sub-₹20 crore day since release, the numbers remain robust and indicate another strong weekend ahead, especially with no major releases on the horizon.

Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged love story between aspiring musician Krish Kapoor and shy writer Vaani Batra. The film has maintained solid occupancy rates across the board, with average figures for Day 7 hitting 31.43%. Notably, night shows recorded a peak occupancy of 40.08%.

With this performance, Saiyaara has now overtaken Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (₹164.74 crore) and is poised to surpass Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (₹179.3 crore) in the coming days. The next milestone would be Housefull 5 (₹198.41 crore), which Saiyaara is likely to challenge over the weekend.

The film’s earnings so far are: