It's confirmed! Raveena Tandon to feature in 'KGF: Chapter 2'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to maker her comeback in films with "KGF: Chapter 2".

Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama "KGF", took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.

"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you

@TandonRaveena mam. #KGFChapter2," Prashanth tweeted.

According to Prashanth's tweet, Raveena will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.

Produced by Hombale Films, "KGF: Chapter 2" will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.