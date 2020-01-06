Overwhelmed by response for Avane Srimannarayana: Director Sachin Ravi

By Express News Service

It’s raining appreciation for Rakshit Shetty’s latest film, Avane Srimannarayana, and the praise has made debutant director Sachin Ravi ecstatic.

The cop period drama saw a pan-India release with multiple dates, starting with Kannada on December 27, followed by the dubbed versions of Telugu on January 1, and Tamil and Malayalam on January 3.

The team, who paid a visit to the three other states, is currently doing their rounds in Karnataka. They are on a four-day visit that began on Saturday, and are covering places in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Udupi and Mangaluru, before ending the promotional tour in Mandya.

The film has been getting daily feedback from the audience of different states and according to the director, after a “stupendous” opening in Sandalwood, Tollywood has also given a thumbs up to ASN.

The film opened to good response and collection, while also receiving critical acclaim from the Tamil and Malayalam-watching audience.

“The film has started many discussions among cine-goers. Word of mouth has been helping ASN reach different places. Overall, everything looks positive,” says Sachin, who is looking forward to the Hindi release as well.

“The Bollywood version will see a trimmed version, which will run for two hours and 52 minutes. The trimmed version is also out in all other languages since last Friday,” he tells us.

Sachin, who firmly believes in just doing good work, never gauged such an outcome for the film. The response has been overwhelming for the director, who claims he is not in a position to express his happiness.

The first-timer also handled the film’s editing and visual effects and says the character Narayana is a big winner with audiences. “Everything Narayana does in the film was enjoyed.

Even his combination with Achyuth anna (Achyuth Kumar) along with the rest of the characters played by Shanvi Srivastava and other cast members.

Every element of the film has been accepted,” says Sachin, who admits that the only problem audience members had was with the film’s length.

“As a filmmaker, I have watched the film 100 times. I feel there is a difference from the opinion we get from friends and the actual viewers. Accordingly, eight out of 10 who watched the film said they enjoyed the film, but stressed about the length, which they mentioned it lies in the second half. This was a judgment we couldn’t make before the film’s release. We expected people to enjoy it, but the audience felt it was a lag. Based on their opinions, we have trimmed the film,” says Sachin.

The film has been jointly produced by Pushkar Malliakarjunaiah and H K Prakash, has music by Ajaneesh B Lokanath and Charan Raj, and camera work by Karm Chawla.