'I’d love to make the first version of 'Devadoothan' in another language': Sibi Malayil

Tt is not often that a film which was a colossal flop gets a re-release in theatres purely due to the love it has garnered over two decades. Prolific filmmaker Sibi Malayil has achieved this rare distinction with Devadoothan (2000), which is now running successfully two weeks into its second coming on the big screen, 24 years after its original release. The Mohanlal-starrer’s failure at the time was a disappointment that once shattered Sibi’s confidence as a filmmaker, though he later bounced back with Ishtam (2001).

Expressing his elation, Sibi says, “I am extremely happy, along with Raghu (Raghunath Paleri), to have been proven right that Devadoothan was not a film that deserved such a fate when it was originally released.” Taking a cue from one of Vishal Krishnamoorthy’s (Mohanlal) memorable lines from the film, ‘Somebody wants to say something to someone’, the veteran filmmaker added, “Back then, people didn’t listen to what I wanted to say. Now, I’m glad that they finally understand what I wanted to convey through this film.”

Excerpts:

What factors influenced your decision to re-release Devadoothan back in theatres?

I wasn’t involved in the initial stages of the restoration process, which was actually initiated by the producer Siyad Koker’s daughter. I only came into the picture about five or six months ago during the final mixing process. Once I saw the final output, I was convinced that it would offer a fresh experience for the audience in theatres. I also insisted on re-editing the film to remove unnecessary scenes, including those added to cater to Mohanlal’s stardom, particularly the fight sequences in the first hour.

Have you encountered people who didn’t like it when it was originally released in theatres but have now come to appreciate it?

Even before the re-release, there were people around my age who initially disliked the film but later found it worthwhile. Since the re-release, the number of such people has significantly increased, as we’ve been able to present them with a much-improved version of the film.

Do you believe that omitting the scenes you recently cut would have altered the film’s fate at the time of its original release?

While I can’t be certain, I do believe the film might not have met such a dismal fate had I avoided those compromises. It was a mistake on my part to underestimate the audience. Also, by the time family audiences, who might have appreciated the film, had the chance to watch it, it had already been taken out of theatres. This was largely because it didn’t cater to Mohanlal’s fan base, who generally seek mass entertainment.