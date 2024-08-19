Centre's decision to remove two categories in sound segment at national film awards invites criticism

KOCHI: The exclusion of two categories of sound engineering - production sound recording (location/sync sound), and sound design - from the National Film Awards this time and recognising only re-recording mixers has triggered a discussion in the industry with leading sound engineers coming out against the decision.

In contrast, the Kerala State Film Awards recognises each of the sub-segments in the sound craft.

"A sound craft is a product of the collective effort of a set of sound designers, sound mixers, and sync sounds. It is illogical to recognise only a sound designer. With digital technology coming in, the entire sound editing job for the film has come out of the editing room to a set of people; the sound designers. Under them, there are sound editors, sync sounds, and mixers. So, the work is done by three departments and all of them need to be recognised and appreciated," renowned sound designer Resul Pookutty told TNIE.

Pookutty, who won the Oscars for best sound mixing for the film Slumdog Millionaire in 2010, said all three heads of the departments should be recognised through awards.

Pookutty, who won the Kerala State Film Award 2024 for sound mixing for 'Aadujeevitham' which he shared with Sarath Mohan, said guidelines followed in the national awards for the category of Soundcraft are based on the analogue era, which recognises only the re-recording mixer.