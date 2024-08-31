I have not received any photos: Revathy on allegations that Ranjith sent her nudes of a youth

As the #MeToo movement in Mollywood gathers steam after the release of the Hema Committee report, filmmaker and actor Revathy has denied allegations that director Ranjith sent her nude photos of a man who approached him for a role.

Speaking to the Times of India, Revathy clarified by saying, "I am aware of the news circulating in the media regarding Ranjith and me. I have not received any photos. So there is no need for me to comment on this."

These allegations came out a few days ago when Sajeer, hailing from Mankavu in Kozhikode, lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Ranjith.

Sajeer accused Ranjith of subjecting him to unnatural sex in 2012 when he approached him for offers in films.

The youth recounted that upon entering the hotel room where Ranjith was staying, he found the director heavily intoxicated. Ranjith allegedly offered him liquor, which he accepted, unaware of the consequences. Sajeer, who stated that this was his first time drinking alcohol, claimed that Ranjith then coerced him into undressing and subjected him to sexual abuse throughout the night.

Sajeer further alleged that Ranjith took his nude photos, purportedly to show them to the director's girlfriend who was none other than Revathy to his surprise. Believing that this was part of an acting opportunity or a character Ranjith saw in him, Sajeer complied.

The next morning, according to Sajeer, Ranjith coldly dismissed him, asking him to return to his hometown, leaving him deeply traumatised. Sajeer also revealed that he had confided in actor Edavela Babu about the incident, only to be met with further misconduct.

In an interview with TNIE, Sajeer said that he had received more than four calls from different people attempting to persuade him to withdraw the case. Despite these attempts at intimidation, he stood firm in his decision to seek justice.

Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy after allegations of sexual harassment were raised against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. The Kerala Police subsequently filed an FIR against the filmmaker.